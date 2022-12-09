Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

