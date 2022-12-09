Barclays Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $155.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $119,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.