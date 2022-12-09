Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Argus

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Argus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

