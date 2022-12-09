Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 223,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $9,140,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

