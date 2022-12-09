Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after buying an additional 591,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after buying an additional 298,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 763,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $44.69 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.