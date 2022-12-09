Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 323.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pinterest by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

