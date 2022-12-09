BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in BigCommerce by 17.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIGC stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

BigCommerce Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.