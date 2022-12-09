BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.25

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as low as C$7.02. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 1,523 shares trading hands.

BioSyent Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$88.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

