Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after buying an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,855.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,531 shares of company stock valued at $697,417. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

