BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $82.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

