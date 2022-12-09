BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 24,519 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.9 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $808.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

