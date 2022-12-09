BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 541 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $115,948,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

