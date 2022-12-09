BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flex were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Flex by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 74,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 199,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 171,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Flex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,498 shares of company stock worth $5,665,375. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FLEX opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

