BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPC were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Price Performance

RES opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.72. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at RPC

In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPC news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

