BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.