BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 209,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $15.42 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.