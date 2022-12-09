BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $144,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

