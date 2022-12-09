BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 32,613 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

