BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,198 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tronox by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tronox by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 599,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tronox by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,538,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 346,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tronox Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROX stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.