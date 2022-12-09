BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $2,297,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $498,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $16,110,285. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating).

