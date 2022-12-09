BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.