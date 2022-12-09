BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.03 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 433.67 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

