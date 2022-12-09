BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 195.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 224.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ACM Research by 17.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $489.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

