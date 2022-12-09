BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2,054.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 1,039,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 23.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after buying an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 60.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,461,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after buying an additional 550,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

