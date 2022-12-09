BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,155,368 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $363.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.