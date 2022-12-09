BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of CBZ opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $363.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
