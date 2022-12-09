BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $907,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,791,000 after acquiring an additional 640,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 398,237 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

