BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $967,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

