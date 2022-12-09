BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 59.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 307,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

