BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.