BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 618.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

