BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,107 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 149.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $381.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

