BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,494 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,973.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $70.06 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

