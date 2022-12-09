BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,021 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 987,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $864.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

