BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Korn Ferry by 115.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 601,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

KFY stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

