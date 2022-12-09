BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,099 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $326.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

