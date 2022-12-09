BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,461 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $71.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMAB. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

