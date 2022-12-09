BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 168 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

WTM opened at $1,309.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,302.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $982.60 and a 1 year high of $1,435.45.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

