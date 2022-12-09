BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,981 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,500 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

