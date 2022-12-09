BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 31,524 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.1 %

LILA stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

