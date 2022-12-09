BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 350 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in UniFirst by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE UNF opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.