BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,559 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,130,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

