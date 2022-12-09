BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,756 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MCY opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.56. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.83. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.78%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

