BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 44,719 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,421.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,117. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:CXW opened at $12.08 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.