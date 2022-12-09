BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,145 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:AEL opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

