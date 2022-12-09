BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 871 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WD opened at $83.25 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $154.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

