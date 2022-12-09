BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

