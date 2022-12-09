BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 247,743 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.