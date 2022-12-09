BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $54.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

