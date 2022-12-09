BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 77.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 214,758 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in BorgWarner by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 98,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

