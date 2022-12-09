Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Buys $979,124.56 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BY stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

